Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $64.96

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $64.96 and last traded at $64.94, with a volume of 234208 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Alpine Immune Sciences Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.42 and a 200 day moving average of $31.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.52 and a beta of 0.97.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.47. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 65.17% and a negative return on equity of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $30.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 million. Equities analysts forecast that Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpine Immune Sciences

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALPN. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 429.8% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 186,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 21,600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,474,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,887,000 after acquiring an additional 70,912 shares during the period. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the third quarter worth $2,087,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 604.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 90,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 78,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of immunotherapies through protein engineering technologies for treating autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's product pipeline includes Povetacicept, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and Acazicolcept, a dual inhibitor of the CD28 and ICOS T cell costimulatory pathways that is in preclinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus.

