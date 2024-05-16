Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Shares Sold by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,751 shares of the software’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Altair Engineering were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Matrix Capital Management Company LP raised its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 11,300,457 shares of the software’s stock valued at $706,957,000 after purchasing an additional 126,257 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,727,942 shares of the software’s stock worth $358,340,000 after buying an additional 179,838 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,424,711 shares of the software’s stock worth $204,039,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,130,550 shares of the software’s stock worth $132,570,000 after acquiring an additional 137,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Altair Engineering by 22.8% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 951,698 shares of the software’s stock worth $59,538,000 after purchasing an additional 176,780 shares during the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altair Engineering Stock Up 4.7 %

ALTR opened at $90.86 on Thursday. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.59 and a 52 week high of $92.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 1,009.56, a P/E/G ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.42.

Altair Engineering ( NASDAQ:ALTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $172.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.29 million. Altair Engineering had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 5.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Altair Engineering news, major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.07, for a total value of $455,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.07, for a total value of $910,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,434,032.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 5,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.07, for a total transaction of $455,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 268,956 shares of company stock worth $22,996,523. 21.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Altair Engineering from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Altair Engineering has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.60.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.

