Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO) Receives Outperform Rating from William Blair

William Blair reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, RTT News reports.

ANRO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Alto Neuroscience in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Alto Neuroscience in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Alto Neuroscience in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Alto Neuroscience in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.33.

Shares of Alto Neuroscience stock opened at $13.84 on Wednesday. Alto Neuroscience has a one year low of $12.78 and a one year high of $24.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.58.

In other Alto Neuroscience news, CFO Nicholas Conrad Smith bought 6,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.36 per share, for a total transaction of $100,614.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,527.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Alto Neuroscience during the first quarter valued at $9,788,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alto Neuroscience during the 1st quarter worth about $8,233,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alto Neuroscience during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,039,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Alto Neuroscience in the 1st quarter valued at about $340,000.

Alto Neuroscience, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its product pipeline comprising ALTO-100, which is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with major depressive disorder (MDD); and which is in phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

