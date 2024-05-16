Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Evercore ISI from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Altus Power from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Altus Power in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Altus Power in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Altus Power in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Altus Power from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Shares of AMPS opened at $4.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Altus Power has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $7.28. The stock has a market cap of $663.36 million, a P/E ratio of -83.38 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.45.

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $40.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.13 million. Altus Power had a negative return on equity of 1.37% and a negative net margin of 4.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Altus Power will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gregg J. Felton acquired 12,500 shares of Altus Power stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.78 per share, with a total value of $59,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 11,894,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,856,202.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Anthony Savino sold 4,598 shares of Altus Power stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $32,875.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,887,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,796,790.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregg J. Felton purchased 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.78 per share, with a total value of $59,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 11,894,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,856,202.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 24.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Altus Power by 12.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,871,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,324,000 after acquiring an additional 438,845 shares in the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP boosted its stake in Altus Power by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 1,125,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,906,000 after purchasing an additional 96,687 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Altus Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,298,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Altus Power by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 678,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Altus Power by 1,217.7% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 619,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 572,300 shares during the last quarter. 46.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

