AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $3.10 to $3.20. Citigroup currently has a sell rating on the stock. 179,803,919 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 657% from the previous session’s volume of 23,756,783 shares.The stock last traded at $8.97 and had previously closed at $5.19.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AMC. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AMC Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $5.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Trading Down 20.0 %

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 14.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 95,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 11,760 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 24.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 12,975 shares in the last quarter. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in AMC Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,842,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,804,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,273,000 after buying an additional 4,617,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in AMC Entertainment by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 44,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.17.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Equities analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

