AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $3.10 to $3.20. Citigroup currently has a sell rating on the stock. 179,803,919 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 657% from the previous session’s volume of 23,756,783 shares.The stock last traded at $8.97 and had previously closed at $5.19.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on AMC. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AMC Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $5.54.
Read Our Latest Analysis on AMC Entertainment
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMC Entertainment
AMC Entertainment Trading Down 20.0 %
The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.17.
AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Equities analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.
About AMC Entertainment
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.
