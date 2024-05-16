Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Trading Up 8.6% on Analyst Upgrade

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) shares rose 8.6% on Tuesday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $36.00 to $39.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Ameresco traded as high as $31.14 and last traded at $31.03. Approximately 59,273 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 533,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.56.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameresco to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.31.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Ameresco by 4.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 130,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,017,000 after acquiring an additional 6,032 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Ameresco by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Ameresco by 3.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 220,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,502,000 after purchasing an additional 7,962 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in Ameresco by 5.8% in the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 654,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,216,000 after purchasing an additional 36,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameresco by 28.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.74.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $298.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.38 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

