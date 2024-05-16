American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Stock Holdings Increased by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Free Report) by 71.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,800 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC owned 0.11% of American Assets Trust worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. LSV Asset Management grew its position in American Assets Trust by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,081,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,858,000 after buying an additional 415,126 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Assets Trust by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,200,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,026,000 after purchasing an additional 293,603 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in American Assets Trust by 8.8% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,148,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,333,000 after purchasing an additional 93,248 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in American Assets Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $21,609,000. Finally, Senvest Management LLC boosted its stake in American Assets Trust by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 632,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,303,000 after purchasing an additional 9,566 shares in the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Assets Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:AAT opened at $22.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.36 and a 200-day moving average of $21.44. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.15 and a twelve month high of $23.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 1.25.

American Assets Trust Dividend Announcement

American Assets Trust ( NYSE:AAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $110.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.39 million. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 12.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Analysts forecast that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Mizuho dropped their price objective on American Assets Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

American Assets Trust Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.

