Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $8.27 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $8.27 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $8.21. The consensus estimate for Ameriprise Financial’s current full-year earnings is $34.93 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s Q3 2024 earnings at $8.82 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $9.02 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $34.50 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $8.77 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $9.04 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $9.40 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $10.33 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $37.53 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $9.66 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $41.57 EPS.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.10 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 75.97% and a net margin of 19.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.25 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Argus raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $450.88.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

AMP stock opened at $439.36 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $422.92 and its 200-day moving average is $390.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $43.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.35. Ameriprise Financial has a twelve month low of $291.87 and a twelve month high of $440.67.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.15%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 4,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.22, for a total value of $1,707,251.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,901,586.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Dawn M. Brockman sold 224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.13, for a total transaction of $97,245.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,288 shares in the company, valued at $559,159.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 4,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.22, for a total value of $1,707,251.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,901,586.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,287 shares of company stock worth $19,160,409 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.7% during the first quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.5% during the first quarter. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.7% during the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.7% during the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

