Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,970,000 shares, an increase of 12.5% from the April 15th total of 3,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amkor Technology news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $765,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,789,788.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $81,918.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,525.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $765,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,789,788.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,500 shares of company stock worth $3,295,220. Corporate insiders own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

Institutional Trading of Amkor Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $855,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 464.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 249,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,640,000 after purchasing an additional 205,384 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 1,444.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 85,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 80,140 shares during the period. 42.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amkor Technology Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of AMKR opened at $33.78 on Thursday. Amkor Technology has a 52-week low of $17.58 and a 52-week high of $37.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amkor Technology will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were paid a $0.079 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Fox Advisors assumed coverage on Amkor Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up from $43.00) on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMKR

Amkor Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.