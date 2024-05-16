Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMPX. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Friday, March 22nd. B. Riley cut their price target on Amprius Technologies from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on Amprius Technologies from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Shares of NYSE:AMPX opened at $1.32 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.35. Amprius Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $10.63. The firm has a market cap of $120.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 2.96.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). Amprius Technologies had a negative net margin of 350.70% and a negative return on equity of 59.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Amprius Technologies will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jonathan Bornstein sold 109,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total value of $320,616.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Amprius Technologies by 2,623.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 28,092 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Amprius Technologies in the third quarter valued at $484,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Amprius Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $8,006,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Amprius Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. 5.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

