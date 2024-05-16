Analysts Offer Predictions for B2Gold Corp.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:BTO)

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of B2Gold in a research report issued on Sunday, May 12th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco expects that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for B2Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.36 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for B2Gold’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.01). B2Gold had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. The business had revenue of C$697.07 million for the quarter.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Eight Capital lowered their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, April 19th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$3.60 to C$3.40 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$5.50 to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.05.

B2Gold Price Performance

TSE:BTO opened at C$3.84 on Wednesday. B2Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$3.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 2.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.86.

B2Gold Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a $0.055 dividend. This is a positive change from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -366.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other B2Gold news, Senior Officer Eduard Bartz sold 12,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.93, for a total transaction of C$49,164.30. In other B2Gold news, Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 86,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.93, for a total transaction of C$339,846.75. Also, Senior Officer Eduard Bartz sold 12,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.93, for a total transaction of C$49,164.30. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 205,874 shares of company stock valued at $789,843. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Featured Articles

