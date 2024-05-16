Analysts Offer Predictions for Clearway Energy, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CWEN)

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital raised their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Clearway Energy in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 13th. Roth Capital analyst J. Clare now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.56. The consensus estimate for Clearway Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.94 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Clearway Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.25. Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $263.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.26 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CWEN. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Clearway Energy from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Clearway Energy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Clearway Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Marathon Capitl reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Clearway Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Clearway Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of NYSE:CWEN opened at $27.49 on Wednesday. Clearway Energy has a 1 year low of $18.59 and a 1 year high of $31.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 41.65 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 243.94%.

In related news, Director Se Totalenergies bought 196,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $4,502,597.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 295,235 shares in the company, valued at $6,749,072.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy in the first quarter worth about $228,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Clearway Energy by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $516,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Clearway Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $747,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Clearway Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,010,000. 38.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional and Renewables segments. It has approximately 6,000 net MW of installed wind, solar, and energy generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas-fired generation facilities.

