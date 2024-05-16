Analysts Set Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) PT at $13.95

Shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.95.

Several analysts have weighed in on EFC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Jonestrading started coverage on Ellington Financial in a report on Friday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $14.50 price target on shares of Ellington Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Ellington Financial from $15.50 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Ellington Financial from $14.00 to $13.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Get Ellington Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Ellington Financial

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ellington Financial Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EFC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ellington Financial by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,879,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,625,000 after purchasing an additional 45,979 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Ellington Financial during the first quarter valued at about $23,326,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Ellington Financial by 32.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,388,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,313,000 after acquiring an additional 338,434 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Ellington Financial by 509.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 774,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,848,000 after acquiring an additional 647,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ellington Financial by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 658,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,368,000 after acquiring an additional 111,314 shares during the last quarter. 55.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ellington Financial stock opened at $12.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.91. Ellington Financial has a 1 year low of $10.88 and a 1 year high of $14.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.99, a quick ratio of 46.75 and a current ratio of 46.79.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 66.65%. The firm had revenue of $27.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ellington Financial will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ellington Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.93%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 243.75%.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime mortgage; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.