Analysts Set SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO) Target Price at GBX 982

Shares of SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 982 ($12.33).

Several research firms recently commented on SGRO. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of SEGRO from GBX 863 ($10.84) to GBX 940 ($11.81) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays raised shares of SEGRO to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, HSBC raised shares of SEGRO to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 964 ($12.11) price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st.

Get SEGRO alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on SEGRO

SEGRO Trading Up 5.5 %

SEGRO Increases Dividend

Shares of SEGRO stock opened at GBX 936.80 ($11.77) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.61, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of £12.65 billion, a PE ratio of -4,460.95, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 871.50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 851.12. SEGRO has a 52-week low of GBX 675 ($8.48) and a 52-week high of GBX 936.80 ($11.77).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a GBX 19.10 ($0.24) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from SEGRO’s previous dividend of $8.70. This represents a dividend yield of 2.29%. SEGRO’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13,333.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SEGRO news, insider Carol Fairweather bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 878 ($11.03) per share, for a total transaction of £70,240 ($88,219.04). In other news, insider Soumen Das bought 408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 882 ($11.08) per share, for a total transaction of £3,598.56 ($4,519.67). Also, insider Carol Fairweather acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 878 ($11.03) per share, with a total value of £70,240 ($88,219.04). 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SEGRO Company Profile

(Get Free Report

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Paris, and is a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and industrial property. It owns or manages 10.4 million square metres of space (112 million square feet) valued at £20.7 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SEGRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEGRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.