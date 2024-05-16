Analyzing Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) & Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT)

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Free Report) and Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Norwood Financial has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orange County Bancorp has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.1% of Norwood Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.6% of Orange County Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.3% of Norwood Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of Orange County Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Analyst Ratings

Norwood Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Orange County Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Norwood Financial pays out 62.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Orange County Bancorp pays out 14.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Norwood Financial has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Norwood Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Norwood Financial and Orange County Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Norwood Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Orange County Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Orange County Bancorp has a consensus target price of $51.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.59%. Given Orange County Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Orange County Bancorp is more favorable than Norwood Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Norwood Financial and Orange County Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Norwood Financial 14.14% 8.80% 0.70% Orange County Bancorp 26.05% 23.31% 1.44%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Norwood Financial and Orange County Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Norwood Financial $103.66 million 1.90 $16.76 million $1.91 12.72 Orange County Bancorp $131.19 million 2.10 $29.48 million $6.31 7.73

Orange County Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Norwood Financial. Orange County Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Norwood Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Orange County Bancorp beats Norwood Financial on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Norwood Financial

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits. It also provides commercial loans comprising lines of credit, revolving credit, term loans, mortgages, secured lending products, and letter of credit facilities; municipal finance lending; construction loans for commercial construction projects and single-family residences; land loans; construction financing; consumer loans; mortgage lending to finance principal residences and second home dwellings; and indirect dealer financing of new and used automobiles, boats, and recreational vehicles. In addition, the company offers investment securities services; personal and business credit services; trust and investment products; and cash management, direct deposit, remote deposit capture, mobile deposit capture, automated clearing house activity, real estate settlement, and Internet and mobile banking services. Further, it engages in the annuity and mutual fund sale, and discount brokerage activities, as well as insurance agency business. The company serves consumers, businesses, nonprofit organizations, and municipalities. It operates branches in Northeastern Pennsylvania; and in Delaware, Sullivan, Ontario, Otsego, and Yates Counties, New York, as well as automated teller machines. Norwood Financial Corp. was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Honesdale, Pennsylvania.

About Orange County Bancorp

Orange County Bancorp, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides commercial and consumer banking products and services, and trust and wealth management services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, local municipal governments, and individuals. It accepts various deposits, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate construction loans, residential real estate loans, home equity loans, and consumer loans. In addition, it provides traditional trust and administration, asset management, financial planning, and wealth management services. The company operates full-service branches and loan production office in Orange, Westchester, Rockland, and Bronx counties in New York. Orange County Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Middletown, New York.

