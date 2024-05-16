Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $21.50 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Jonestrading reissued a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.08.

Annaly Capital Management Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NLY stock opened at $20.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.02 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.90. Annaly Capital Management has a 1 year low of $14.52 and a 1 year high of $21.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 15.13% and a negative net margin of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is currently -268.04%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Annaly Capital Management

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the third quarter worth $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 222.2% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

