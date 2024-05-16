Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ANNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Annexon from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Annexon in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Annexon in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Annexon in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Annexon from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.14.

ANNX stock opened at $4.50 on Wednesday. Annexon has a 52-week low of $1.57 and a 52-week high of $8.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.29.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.11. As a group, analysts anticipate that Annexon will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Annexon by 78.2% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Annexon in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Annexon by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 4,141 shares during the last quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC increased its holdings in Annexon by 18.3% in the third quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 31,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 4,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Annexon in the first quarter valued at about $87,000.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines for treating inflammatory-related diseases. Its lead candidate is ANX005, an investigational full-length monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with guillain-barré syndrome; completed Phase II clinical trial for treating Huntington's disease; and in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

