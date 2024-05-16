ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Purchased by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,285 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in ANSYS by 13.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,821 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ANSYS by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,132 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in ANSYS by 15.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 7.1% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 3.9% during the third quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 1,523 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.08, for a total value of $51,312.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,001.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Price Performance

ANSS stock opened at $329.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $334.15 and a 200-day moving average of $325.08. The company has a market cap of $28.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.24, a PEG ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $258.01 and a 12-month high of $364.31.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $466.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.85 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ANSS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $320.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on ANSS

ANSYS Company Profile

(Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.