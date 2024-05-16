Appili Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLIF) Short Interest Update

Appili Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,300 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the April 15th total of 37,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Appili Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of APLIF stock opened at $0.03 on Thursday. Appili Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of -0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.02.

Appili Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:APLIF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Appili Therapeutics will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Appili Therapeutics

Appili Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition and development of novel medicines for unmet needs in the infectious disease in Canada. Its anti-infective portfolio includes ATI-1501, a taste-masked liquid oral suspension formulation of an antibiotic, metronidazole; ATI-1801, a novel topical formulation of paromomycin for the treatment of cutaneous leishmaniasis; and ATI-1701 is a live-attenuated vaccine for Francisella tularensis.

