AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $86.37, but opened at $81.12. AppLovin shares last traded at $82.31, with a volume of 1,720,366 shares changing hands.

Specifically, CFO Matthew Stumpf sold 2,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $175,657.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 362,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,931,311.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other AppLovin news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total value of $1,458,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 366,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,557,025.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Stumpf sold 2,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $175,657.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 362,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,931,311.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,714,819 shares of company stock worth $1,475,871,950 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on APP. TheStreet upgraded shares of AppLovin from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on AppLovin from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AppLovin from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.72.

AppLovin Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The company has a market capitalization of $27.69 billion, a PE ratio of 50.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.65.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.70 million. AppLovin had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 51.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AppLovin Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APP. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 1st quarter valued at $497,488,000. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the fourth quarter worth about $165,057,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the first quarter worth about $195,129,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AppLovin by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,099,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in AppLovin by 4,805.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,402,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,066 shares in the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Further Reading

