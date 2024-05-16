Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.58) Per Share

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright raised their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Aprea Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 14th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.58) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.80). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aprea Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.38) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Aprea Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.25) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.50) EPS.

Separately, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday.

Aprea Therapeutics Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Aprea Therapeutics stock opened at $5.80 on Thursday. Aprea Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.78 and a twelve month high of $8.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.90 and its 200 day moving average is $5.31. The company has a market cap of $31.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.08.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.33 million.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aprea Therapeutics

In other Aprea Therapeutics news, Director Bernd R. Seizinger acquired 6,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.29 per share, for a total transaction of $50,009.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,563.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders bought a total of 9,870 shares of company stock worth $71,952 in the last three months. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aprea Therapeutics Company Profile

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing synthetic lethality-based cancer therapeutics that targets DNA damage response pathways. Its lead product candidate is the ATRN-119 that is in Phase I clinical trials for treating advanced solid tumors, ovarian, breast, and prostate cancers.

