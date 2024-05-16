Aptitude Software Group (LON:APTD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Aptitude Software Group (LON:APTD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 470 ($5.90) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 49.21% from the company’s current price.

Aptitude Software Group Stock Up 3.3 %

APTD stock opened at GBX 315 ($3.96) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 311.21 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 290.79. The stock has a market capitalization of £179.80 million, a PE ratio of 4,488.00 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.91. Aptitude Software Group has a 52 week low of GBX 224.50 ($2.82) and a 52 week high of GBX 370.25 ($4.65).

Get Aptitude Software Group alerts:

About Aptitude Software Group

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Aptitude Software Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial management software in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides Fynapse, an intelligent finance data management and accounting platform for autonomous finance; Aptitude Accounting Hub, a rules accounting engine and subledger solution; Aptitude RevStream, a revenue recognition software; Aptitude Fynapse and Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance; and enterprise finance solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Aptitude Software Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptitude Software Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.