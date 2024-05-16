Aptitude Software Group (LON:APTD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Aptitude Software Group (LON:APTD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 470 ($5.90) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 49.21% from the company’s current price.
Aptitude Software Group Stock Up 3.3 %
APTD stock opened at GBX 315 ($3.96) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 311.21 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 290.79. The stock has a market capitalization of £179.80 million, a PE ratio of 4,488.00 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.91. Aptitude Software Group has a 52 week low of GBX 224.50 ($2.82) and a 52 week high of GBX 370.25 ($4.65).
About Aptitude Software Group
