Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) Short Interest Update

Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,810,000 shares, an increase of 12.4% from the April 15th total of 5,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 4,149,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,424,000 after buying an additional 1,302,978 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 175.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 131,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 83,950 shares during the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 351.6% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 15,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 139,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. 43.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arbutus Biopharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ABUS opened at $2.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $530.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 2.05. Arbutus Biopharma has a one year low of $1.69 and a one year high of $3.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Arbutus Biopharma ( NASDAQ:ABUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). Arbutus Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 62.68% and a negative net margin of 572.81%. The business had revenue of $2.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on ABUS shares. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Arbutus Biopharma from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, April 4th.

About Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of imdusiran (AB-729), a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNAi therapeutic product candidate that suppresses all HBV antigens, including HBsAg expression.

