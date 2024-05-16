ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Given New C$30.00 Price Target at Desjardins

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Desjardins from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ARX. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$25.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ARC Resources presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$29.85.

Shares of ARC Resources stock opened at C$25.59 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$24.71 and a 200 day moving average price of C$22.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74. ARC Resources has a twelve month low of C$16.24 and a twelve month high of C$26.17. The stock has a market cap of C$15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.05%.

In related news, Senior Officer Terry Michael Anderson sold 83,461 shares of ARC Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.98, for a total transaction of C$1,917,875.36. In other news, Director Hugh Hegeler Connett bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$18.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,315.95. Also, Senior Officer Terry Michael Anderson sold 83,461 shares of ARC Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.98, for a total transaction of C$1,917,875.36. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,062 shares of company stock worth $2,558,745. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the acquiring and developing crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney basin located in Alberta and northeast British Columbia. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

