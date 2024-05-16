Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Upgraded by Lake Street Capital to “Strong-Buy”

Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a report on Wednesday. They set a sell rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a report on Friday, April 5th.

Arcadia Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of RKDA opened at $2.92 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.63. Arcadia Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $5.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.62.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported ($1.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.52) by $0.74. The company had revenue of $1.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative net margin of 129.74% and a negative return on equity of 77.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($3.83) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arcadia Biosciences will post -5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arcadia Biosciences

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based food and beverage products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients. Its food, beverage, and body case products include GoodWheat, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring.

