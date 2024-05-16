Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Upgraded by Evercore ISI to Strong-Buy

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ACLX. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Arcellx from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Arcellx from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Arcellx from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Arcellx in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Arcellx in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arcellx currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.73.

Shares of ACLX opened at $51.72 on Monday. Arcellx has a 52-week low of $30.74 and a 52-week high of $75.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.21 and a beta of 0.24.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.37. Arcellx had a negative net margin of 38.39% and a negative return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $39.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 119.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arcellx will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arcellx news, insider Christopher Heery sold 5,450 shares of Arcellx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total transaction of $376,649.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,938 shares in the company, valued at $617,705.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Christopher Heery sold 5,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total transaction of $376,649.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,938 shares in the company, valued at $617,705.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jill Carroll sold 504,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.55, for a total value of $35,575,754.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,479,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,353,891.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 617,559 shares of company stock valued at $42,965,930. Insiders own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in Arcellx by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,544,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,237,000 after buying an additional 578,831 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in Arcellx by 292.1% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 248,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,317,000 after purchasing an additional 185,493 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Arcellx by 76.8% during the third quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,352,000 after buying an additional 173,725 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Arcellx by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,228,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,017,000 after acquiring an additional 167,037 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Arcellx by 200.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 214,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,910,000 after acquiring an additional 143,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Arcellx, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases in the United States. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is anitocabtagene autoleucel, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (rrMM).

