Arch Capital Group Ltd. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $2.10 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Arch Capital Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $2.10 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.02. The consensus estimate for Arch Capital Group’s current full-year earnings is $8.51 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Arch Capital Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.20 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.35 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.45 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.19 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on ACGL. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.67.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

ACGL stock opened at $97.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.62. Arch Capital Group has a one year low of $69.05 and a one year high of $100.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 33.65% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arch Capital Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACGL. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 33,283 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 12,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total value of $4,374,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 336,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,408,151.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total transaction of $4,374,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 336,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,408,151.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total transaction of $966,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,037,302.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,689 shares of company stock worth $12,838,617. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Articles

