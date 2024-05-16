Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a growth of 8.1% from the April 15th total of 9,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 16,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Armata Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 9.2 %

ARMP stock opened at $2.65 on Thursday. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.07 and a 52 week high of $5.26. The stock has a market cap of $95.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 0.96.

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $0.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. Armata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,693.47% and a negative return on equity of 280.95%. On average, equities analysts predict that Armata Pharmaceuticals will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Armata Pharmaceuticals stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Free Report) by 80.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,647 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Armata Pharmaceuticals worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 3.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Armata Pharmaceuticals

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections worldwide. It develops its products using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company's product candidates include AP-SA02 for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia; AP-PA02 for Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and AP-PA03 for the treatment of pneumonia.

