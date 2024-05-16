Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Price Target Lowered to $2.00 at HC Wainwright

Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Free Report) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Arqit Quantum Price Performance

Arqit Quantum stock opened at $0.40 on Wednesday. Arqit Quantum has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arqit Quantum

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARQQ. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Arqit Quantum during the third quarter valued at about $1,773,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Arqit Quantum by 150.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,636,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185,402 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arqit Quantum by 30.4% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,220,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 517,942 shares during the period. 16.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arqit Quantum

Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud, a Platform as a Service that creates unbreakable software encryption keys. The company also provides maintenance and support, and professional services. Arqit Quantum Inc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

