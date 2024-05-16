Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Shares Bought by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,032 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,934,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $85,444,000 after acquiring an additional 12,977 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at $546,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at $289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:APAM opened at $46.43 on Thursday. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a one year low of $31.41 and a one year high of $46.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.85.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Cuts Dividend

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.03). Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 22.99% and a return on equity of 72.77%. The company had revenue of $264.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 82.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 17th.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

