Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $260.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $173.00 price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $146.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $173.88.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Trading Down 0.6 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ascendis Pharma A/S

Shares of NASDAQ ASND opened at $124.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $143.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 0.54. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1-year low of $83.75 and a 1-year high of $161.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASND. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

