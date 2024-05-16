Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 498,000 shares, a drop of 16.2% from the April 15th total of 594,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 630,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Ascot Resources Trading Up 4.7 %
Shares of AOTVF stock opened at $0.57 on Thursday. Ascot Resources has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.55 and a 200 day moving average of $0.43.
Ascot Resources Company Profile
