Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 498,000 shares, a drop of 16.2% from the April 15th total of 594,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 630,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Ascot Resources Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of AOTVF stock opened at $0.57 on Thursday. Ascot Resources has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.55 and a 200 day moving average of $0.43.

Ascot Resources Company Profile

Ascot Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for gold, silver, copper, porphyry copper, molybdenum, and sand and gravel deposits. The Company's principal property includes two landholdings, including its 100% interests in the Premier Gold Project covering an area of approximately 8,133 hectares; and Red Mountain Project that covers an area of approximately 17,125 hectares located in British Columbia.

