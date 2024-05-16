ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Price Target Increased to C$43.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X – Free Report) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on ATCO from C$50.00 to C$50.50 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. CIBC boosted their price target on ATCO from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on ATCO from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ATCO from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$45.92.

Get ATCO alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ACO.X

ATCO Price Performance

About ATCO

TSE ACO.X opened at C$40.64 on Monday. ATCO has a one year low of C$32.90 and a one year high of C$44.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$37.78 and a 200 day moving average of C$37.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.41, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.18.

(Get Free Report)

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of energy, logistics and transportation, water, food and agriculture, real estate, and shelter services in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company engages in the electricity and natural gas transmission and distribution, and international electricity operations; energy storage, electricity generation, industrial water solutions, and clean fuels; and electricity and natural gas retail sales, and whole-home solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ATCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.