ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Price Target Increased to C$43.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X – Free Report) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on ATCO from C$50.00 to C$50.50 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. CIBC boosted their price target on ATCO from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on ATCO from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ATCO from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$45.92.
ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of energy, logistics and transportation, water, food and agriculture, real estate, and shelter services in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company engages in the electricity and natural gas transmission and distribution, and international electricity operations; energy storage, electricity generation, industrial water solutions, and clean fuels; and electricity and natural gas retail sales, and whole-home solutions.
