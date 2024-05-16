Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Purchased by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,184 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Atlassian by 3.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 193.8% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,658 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 4.6% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the third quarter valued at $420,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Atlassian in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Atlassian

In related news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.40, for a total transaction of $540,638.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 164,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,703,516. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.26, for a total value of $1,518,486.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 251,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,263,263.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.40, for a total value of $540,638.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 164,890 shares in the company, valued at $33,703,516. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 310,198 shares of company stock worth $60,671,680. Company insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on TEAM. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays raised Atlassian from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Atlassian from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.22.

Atlassian Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $184.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -292.40 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.80. Atlassian Co. has a twelve month low of $137.13 and a twelve month high of $258.69.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.27. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Atlassian’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Featured Articles

