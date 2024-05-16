Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 773,003 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,718 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.36% of Autodesk worth $188,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Autodesk by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,491 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 5.7% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,107 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the third quarter valued at approximately $888,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Autodesk by 4.8% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 76,117 shares of the software company’s stock worth $15,749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nilsine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 7,642 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $220.24 on Thursday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.01 and a 52 week high of $279.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $47.46 billion, a PE ratio of 52.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $236.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.34.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 75.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on ADSK. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Autodesk from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Autodesk from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $274.67.

In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.54, for a total value of $409,507.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,620 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,974.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $457,645.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,621.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.54, for a total transaction of $409,507.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,974.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,616 shares of company stock worth $9,319,448 in the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

