Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Sets New 1-Year High at $28.19

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.19 and last traded at $27.19, with a volume of 188955 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.02.

RNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Friday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.29.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 0.79.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,103.78% and a negative return on equity of 37.98%. On average, analysts expect that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avidity Biosciences news, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 84,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $1,796,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,117 shares in the company, valued at $2,398,182.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Avidity Biosciences news, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 84,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $1,796,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,117 shares in the company, valued at $2,398,182.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur A. Levin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $114,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,420.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 232,641 shares of company stock worth $5,391,551. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNA. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,300,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,294,000 after purchasing an additional 550,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,014,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,612,000 after acquiring an additional 47,305 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 301.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 166,019 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 124,633 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 4.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,114,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,910,000 after acquiring an additional 491,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Avidity Biosciences by 149.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 86,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 51,839 shares during the period.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the delivery of RNA therapeutics. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial.

