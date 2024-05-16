Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Shares Sold by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 28.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,354 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Avnet were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVT. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avnet by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in Avnet by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 14,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its stake in Avnet by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Avnet by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Avnet by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 19,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Avnet

In related news, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 19,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $1,008,437.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,269,090.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AVT. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Avnet from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Avnet from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

AVT opened at $53.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.74 and its 200-day moving average is $47.72. Avnet, Inc. has a one year low of $41.08 and a one year high of $53.77.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.01). Avnet had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. Avnet’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

