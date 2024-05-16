Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Expected to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.85) Per Share

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Azul in a research report issued on Monday, May 13th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.85) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.35). The consensus estimate for Azul’s current full-year earnings is ($0.75) per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Azul’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.20) EPS.

AZUL has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $9.50 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Azul in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Azul from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (down from $13.00) on shares of Azul in a report on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.86.

NYSE:AZUL opened at $6.29 on Thursday. Azul has a 1 year low of $5.16 and a 1 year high of $13.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.19.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Azul by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 874,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,797,000 after acquiring an additional 82,077 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Azul during the third quarter worth $4,999,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Azul in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,712,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Azul by 151.3% in the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 146,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 88,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Azul by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 76,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares during the period. 0.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated approximately 1,000 daily departures to 158 destinations through a network of 300 non-stop routes with an operating fleet of 177 aircraft and a passenger contractual fleet of 194 aircraft.

