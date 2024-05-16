B. Riley Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 13th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.42. The consensus estimate for Chatham Lodging Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.08 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.38). Chatham Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 0.28% and a net margin of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $72.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share.

Separately, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th.

Chatham Lodging Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CLDT opened at $9.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $8.62 and a 52 week high of $11.32. The firm has a market cap of $441.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.21 and a beta of 1.74.

Chatham Lodging Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Chatham Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -233.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLDT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,779,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,306,000 after buying an additional 21,758 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 18.0% in the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,123,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,469,000 after buying an additional 324,475 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 776,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,329,000 after acquiring an additional 56,937 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 219,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after buying an additional 28,884 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 158,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 5,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns 39 hotels totaling 5,915 rooms/suites in 16 states and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading

