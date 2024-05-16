B. Riley Boosts Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Price Target to $49.00

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by B. Riley from $47.00 to $49.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MAIN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.67.

Shares of Main Street Capital stock opened at $49.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.76 and a 200-day moving average of $44.79. Main Street Capital has a 1-year low of $37.70 and a 1-year high of $51.10.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 89.11%. The firm had revenue of $131.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Main Street Capital will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.55%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Main Street Capital by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 40,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Main Street Capital by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Main Street Capital by 4.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 20.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

