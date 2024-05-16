Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

BW has been the subject of several other research reports. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Stock Down 2.2 %

BW stock opened at $1.12 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.36. The company has a market cap of $101.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.41. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $6.64.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $227.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.20 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

In other news, CEO Kenneth M. Young purchased 29,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $30,105.87. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,997.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders bought 59,229 shares of company stock worth $62,006. 4.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BW. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the first quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 662.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 15,990 shares in the last quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. bought a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. 83.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

