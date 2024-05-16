Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX) Short Interest Update

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 144,600 shares, an increase of 8.1% from the April 15th total of 133,800 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 131,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLX. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. during the third quarter worth about $488,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. during the third quarter worth $630,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in the 3rd quarter valued at $976,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. during the 1st quarter worth about $3,002,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 962,524 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,510,000 after purchasing an additional 9,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE BLX opened at $29.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. has a fifty-two week low of $18.59 and a fifty-two week high of $31.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.19.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 23.34%. The business had revenue of $72.60 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.49%.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It also offers bilateral loans; structured loans including syndicated and clubbed, such as acquisition and pre-export financing, A/B loan financing, bridge loans, and liability management; and project financing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.