Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Banco Macro Stock Up 6.0 %

Shares of BMA opened at $66.96 on Wednesday. Banco Macro has a 12-month low of $17.01 and a 12-month high of $67.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Get Banco Macro alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Macro

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMA. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Banco Macro by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 208,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,997,000 after buying an additional 73,524 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Macro in the 3rd quarter valued at $364,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Macro in the 3rd quarter worth $365,000. Glenorchy Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Banco Macro in the 4th quarter worth $2,217,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Banco Macro during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,462,000.

About Banco Macro

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Macro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Macro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.