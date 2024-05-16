Barclays Cuts DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target to $231.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $239.00 to $231.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

DKS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $201.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Williams Trading upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $154.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $208.27.

NYSE:DKS opened at $200.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.61. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a twelve month low of $100.98 and a twelve month high of $225.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $205.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.50. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

In related news, major shareholder William Colombo Trustee U/A Dt bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $213.93 per share, for a total transaction of $8,557,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,818,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,566,306.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 151,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.93, for a total transaction of $33,406,825.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,899,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,407,940,372.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder William Colombo Trustee U/A Dt purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $213.93 per share, for a total transaction of $8,557,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,818,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,566,306.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 209,763 shares of company stock valued at $46,483,438. 32.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,380,645 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,209,892,000 after buying an additional 166,687 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,334,018 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $342,984,000 after acquiring an additional 94,745 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 817,300 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $120,102,000 after acquiring an additional 34,942 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 807,203 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $118,621,000 after purchasing an additional 10,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 145.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 789,482 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $85,722,000 after purchasing an additional 467,243 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

