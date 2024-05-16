Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Holdings Raised by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Barclays were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BCS. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Barclays by 147.5% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,121,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,134 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Barclays by 19.5% during the third quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 4,042,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,492,000 after acquiring an additional 658,639 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Barclays by 16.7% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 2,520,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,638,000 after acquiring an additional 360,390 shares during the period. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Barclays during the third quarter worth about $2,416,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Barclays by 335.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 361,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 278,353 shares in the last quarter. 3.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barclays Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Barclays stock opened at $10.94 on Thursday. Barclays PLC has a 12-month low of $6.23 and a 12-month high of $11.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.28.

Barclays Increases Dividend

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.39). Barclays had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Equities analysts expect that Barclays PLC will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.2671 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. This is a positive change from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BCS. StockNews.com raised Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Barclays in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.00.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

