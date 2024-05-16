Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Position Boosted by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,789 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Barclays were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 12.0% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 53,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 5,748 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Barclays by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 58,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 8,360 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Barclays by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 58,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Barclays by 111.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 79,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 42,043 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Barclays by 4.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 323,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 14,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Barclays alerts:

Barclays Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BCS opened at $10.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Barclays PLC has a 52 week low of $6.23 and a 52 week high of $11.06. The firm has a market cap of $41.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.43.

Barclays Increases Dividend

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Barclays had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 17.21%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Barclays PLC will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2671 per share. This is an increase from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a yield of 4.6%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Barclays in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BCS

Barclays Profile

(Free Report)

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.