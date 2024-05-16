Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN) Releases Earnings Results

Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $5.77 million during the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a negative return on equity of 14.70% and a negative net margin of 11.35%.

BRN opened at $2.71 on Thursday. Barnwell Industries has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $2.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 0.15.

A number of analysts recently commented on BRN shares. TheStreet cut Barnwell Industries from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries in a research note on Friday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood bought 10,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.78 per share, for a total transaction of $29,607.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,617,827 shares in the company, valued at $7,277,559.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Barnwell Industries news, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood bought 10,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.78 per share, with a total value of $29,607.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,617,827 shares in the company, valued at $7,277,559.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood purchased 17,048 shares of Barnwell Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.71 per share, for a total transaction of $46,200.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,687,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,281,837.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 118,300 shares of company stock worth $318,654 in the last three months. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. It also acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta, as well as invests in land interests in Hawaii.

