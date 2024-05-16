BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of BCE in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 14th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for BCE’s current full-year earnings is $2.22 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for BCE’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

BCE has been the topic of several other reports. Argus downgraded shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (down previously from $54.00) on shares of BCE in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of BCE from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Securities downgraded BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, CIBC upgraded BCE from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

BCE opened at $34.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57. BCE has a 1 year low of $31.82 and a 1 year high of $47.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.30. The firm has a market cap of $31.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.738 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.54%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 202.08%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in BCE by 400.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,570,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857,340 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BCE by 171.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,284,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $168,736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708,625 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BCE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,874,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in BCE by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,007,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $551,505,000 after buying an additional 2,217,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in BCE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,840,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

