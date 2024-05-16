Ben Thompson Purchases 36 Shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) Stock

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1 – Get Free Report) insider Ben Thompson acquired 36 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 845 ($10.61) per share, with a total value of £304.20 ($382.06).

Mortgage Advice Bureau Trading Up 3.8 %

LON MAB1 opened at GBX 876 ($11.00) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 872.54 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 799.70. The company has a market capitalization of £500.63 million, a PE ratio of 3,808.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.45, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a 1 year low of GBX 469.36 ($5.90) and a 1 year high of GBX 946 ($11.88).

Mortgage Advice Bureau Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 14.70 ($0.18) per share. This is a positive change from Mortgage Advice Bureau’s previous dividend of $13.40. This represents a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. Mortgage Advice Bureau’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12,173.91%.

About Mortgage Advice Bureau

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. It offers proprietary technology and services, which includes adviser recruitment and lead generation, learning and development, compliance auditing and supervision, and digital marketing and website solutions.

