B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Upgraded by Piper Sandler to “Neutral”

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.50% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on B&G Foods

B&G Foods Stock Performance

BGS opened at $9.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $715.01 million, a P/E ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.25. B&G Foods has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $15.15.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). B&G Foods had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a positive return on equity of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $475.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. B&G Foods’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that B&G Foods will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at B&G Foods

In other B&G Foods news, Director Stephen Sherrill purchased 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,073,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 270,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,320,468.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stephen Sherrill acquired 125,000 shares of B&G Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,073,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 270,136 shares in the company, valued at $2,320,468.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott E. Lerner bought 11,755 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.51 per share, with a total value of $100,035.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,144 shares in the company, valued at $1,609,615.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 141,955 shares of company stock worth $1,218,453 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of B&G Foods

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BGS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,043,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,116 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in B&G Foods by 72.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,087,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,760,000 after buying an additional 458,082 shares during the period. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in B&G Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,698,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,835,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,561,000. 66.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

B&G Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, crackers, baking powder and soda, corn starch, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.